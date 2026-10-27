Florida detention deputy accused of having partially nude images of female inmates on computer

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The Brief DeSoto County Detention Deputy Douglas Chirinos was arrested Monday after an internal IT investigation into a computer breach at the agency. Authorities found screenshots of partially nude female inmates and unauthorized criminal case details on a shared work computer. Chirinos was fired immediately and booked into the DeSoto County Jail on third-degree felony computer crime charges.



A Florida detention deputy has been arrested and fired after investigators said they found screenshots of partially nude inmates and unauthorized criminal case details on his computer while investigating a potential security breach.

DeSoto County deputy arrest

What we know:

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, its IT department learned of a potential security breach involving DeSoto County Detention Deputy Douglas Chirinos on Oct. 23.

He was suspected of downloading programs onto an agency computer, which is against agency policy.

While reviewing the computer, investigators said they found several ‘concerning images', including screenshots taken from surveillance cameras of partially nude female inmates.

Investigators added that some of the screenshots also contained information about criminal cases that Chirinos had no reason to access.

They said he also bypassed security systems and accessed the user accounts of other agency employees.

Chirinos was arrested and booked into the DeSoto County Jail for offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices without authorization or exceeding authorization, which is a third-degree felony.

Chirinos, who had been with the department since 2025, was also terminated.

Jail security breach investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how many inmates were affected or how long the unauthorized computer access had been occurring.

What they're saying:

"I am extremely disturbed by what our IT department discovered on a shared agency computer," said Sheriff James Potter. "This is unacceptable, and he will be held accountable for his actions."

What's next:

Detectives are currently identifying the victims and notifying them as the broader investigation into Chirinos's actions continues.