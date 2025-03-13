Florida dishwasher arrested for rubbing sleeping woman’s leg, leading her to chase him with car: PPD

The Brief Palmetto police arrested a man for breaking into a home and rubbing a sleeping woman's leg, according to a recently released affidavit. Officials say the woman chased him down the street in her car, but it was ultimately a post to a Facebook group that led to his arrest. Roger Ivan Lopez Gomez, a 26-year-old dishwasher, admitted to the incident during questioning by detectives.



Palmetto Police Department says a woman sleeping next to her boyfriend was awoken just before 5 a.m. on March 2 by a man rubbing her leg.

Mugshot of Roger Ivan Lopez Gomez. Courtesy: Palmetto Police Department.

According to the Palmetto Police Department's probable cause affidavit, Roger Ivan Lopez Gomez, 26, broke in through the front door before making his way to the home's second floor.

That’s where authorities say he entered the couple’s bedroom, who were among two other people in the house, and began rubbing her leg under a blanket.

The affidavit says she began screaming, which woke up her sleeping boyfriend next to her and caused Lopez Gomez to run downstairs and leave the house.

That's when the woman chased Lopez Gomez down the street before losing him near 10th St. W.

Detectives say they were called, and the homeowner provided detectives with surveillance footage of Lopez Gomez entering and exiting the home.

According to the affidavit, the victim posted the footage to a Facebook group called the Parrish Parents Network, leading the manager at Ferraro’s Italian Grill in Parrish to recognize Lopez Gomez as a restaurant dishwasher.

According to the affidavit, detectives determined that Lopez Gomez resembled the person in the footage and confronted him at Ferraro’s Italian Grill. When they spoke to Lopez Gomez, he had the same ‘chin-strip’ beard and Croc-like shoes as the person on camera.

Initially, Lopez Gomez denied the incident, telling detectives he was home when it happened. The affidavit states that detectives told him they would run the footage through a facial recognition system, which is when he admitted to it.

According to the affidavit, authorities brought him in for questioning, where he claimed to be under the influence of alcohol during the time and that he only ended up at the victim's house because he lived nearby.

What's next:

He remains in the Manatee County Jail.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Palmetto Police Department.

