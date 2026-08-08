Eagle Lake woman dies after crash; driver in ICE custody

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The Brief A 54-year-old Eagle Lake woman died Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Davenport. Investigators said both vehicles crashed twice before slamming head-on into separate oak trees. The driver of the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries and taken into federal custody.



A woman died Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Portofino Way in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Davenport vehicle crash

What we know:

A 54-year-old Eagle Lake woman died Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Davenport area, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 12:16 p.m. to Ronald Reagan Parkway near Portofino Way.

Based on witnesses, PCSO Homicide detectives determined that two vehicles were in the inside lane of westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway prior to the crash.

PCSO said that a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a 31-year-old man from Haiti, moved into the outside lane. Deputies said the driver swerved back into the left lane and crashed into the side of a 2022 GMC Terrain.

According to deputies, the vehicles deflected off each other and crashed a second time, sending them in separate directions.

Both vehicles ended up off the roadway in opposite directions.

Deputies said the Pathfinder crashed head-on into an oak tree on the north side of Ronald Reagan Parkway, while the Terrain hit an oak tree head-on on the south side.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from head trauma, according to PCSO.

The driver of the Pathfinder suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. Both lanes were shut down for about three hours.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the names of either driver involved in the collision. The exact cause of the sudden swerve remains under investigation.

What's next:

The driver of the Pathfinder was taken into custody following the crash. He is currently being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.