Woman arrested after Bradenton hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

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The Brief Officers arrested Lindsey Gore on Sunday morning after a Saturday night crash in Bradenton that left a pedestrian critically injured. Investigators tracked down the driver after searching for a damaged Toyota 4Runner that left the crash scene on 14th St W. The victim is still in the hospital following the late-night collision, according to the Bradenton Police Department.



Bradenton police arrested 34-year-old Lindsey Gore on Sunday morning following a Saturday night hit-and-run crash that left a man critically injured.

Bradenton Driver Arrested

What we know:

Bradenton police arrested 34-year-old Lindsey Gore on Sunday morning after a serious crash along 14th St W.

Investigators said Gore was driving a Toyota 4Runner around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday when she struck a man walking his bicycle across the road.

Police said Gore drove away from the scene in the SUV, which had noticeable damage to its front headlight. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Gore was charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, according to police.