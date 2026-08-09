Woman arrested after Bradenton hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police arrested 34-year-old Lindsey Gore on Sunday morning following a Saturday night hit-and-run crash that left a man critically injured.
Bradenton Driver Arrested
What we know:
Bradenton police arrested 34-year-old Lindsey Gore on Sunday morning after a serious crash along 14th St W.
Investigators said Gore was driving a Toyota 4Runner around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday when she struck a man walking his bicycle across the road.
Police said Gore drove away from the scene in the SUV, which had noticeable damage to its front headlight. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.
Gore was charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, according to police.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Bradenton Police Department, which detailed the crash, investigation and arrest.