Florida driver suspected of huffing electronic duster charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - An accused hit-and-run driver has been charged with DUI after troopers said the driver had white residue around his mouth and an empty can of electronic duster inside his vehicle.
The backstory:
A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol said as he was traveling northbound on California Street, approaching Sandusky Street in Spring Hill shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, he saw a black Ford F-150 driving recklessly and passing in a no-passing zone.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of the Ford F-150 and hit a vehicle that had just pulled into a private driveway.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The trooper said the driver took off and crashed into the metal handrail at a public transportation bus stop, then drove into a ditch.
When the driver, who has since been identified as Dennis Donald Johnson, tried to leave again, the trooper arrested him, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The trooper stated that Johnson showed signs of impairment and had white residue around his mouth.
Dig deeper:
While taking an inventory of the vehicle, troopers reported finding two cans of electronic duster in the front passenger seat, along with a Walmart receipt.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
According to FHP, the receipt showed that Johnson bought the cans moments before the crash.
One of the cans, according to troopers, was empty and appeared to have saliva around the opening.
Johnson was arrested for hit-and-run and DUI.
The Source: This article was written with information in press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.