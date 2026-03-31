Florida men busted with weed, gun after slamming into Polk deputy’s vehicle while bolting from trooper: FHP

article

The Brief Two men were arrested on Monday night after troopers say they bolted from the Florida Highway Patrol and slammed into a Polk County deputy’s patrol vehicle. Investigators said a large amount of cannabis and a gun were found inside the vehicle. The Polk County Sheriff's Office will be making crash-related charges in this case.



Two men were arrested on Monday night after troopers say they bolted from the Florida Highway Patrol and slammed into a Polk County deputy’s patrol vehicle.

What we know:

According to FHP, a trooper was conducting speed enforcement during SOAR on US-27 near US-17/92 in Polk County around 10:30 p.m. when he saw a silver Hyundai Sonata going 68 mph in a 45-mph zone.

When the trooper tried to pull it over, he said the Hyundai took off at high speed.

The trooper said he lost sight of the Hyundai after it made several turns in Dundee.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Hyundai, according to FHP, continued traveling recklessly and struck a Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle after turning left at a red light.

Two troopers went to the crash site and arrested Corey Bowland and Jaden Horsey.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Investigators said a large amount of cannabis and a gun were found inside the Hyundai.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

What's next:

PCSO will be making crash-related charges in this case.