Florida driver found with cocaine, meth, marijuana during traffic stop

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust last Thursday when Hardee County deputies say they discovered drugs inside a vehicle they pulled over during a traffic stop.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Alfredo Barcenas, of Wauchula, for a window tint infraction.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana when they approached the vehicle and found small baggies, a scale, and a green leafy substance while searching inside the car.

Deputies say they found cocaine, meth and marijuana inside the vehicle. Image is courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies questioned Barcenas about what was in his pockets, they said he pulled out a wallet, a medium-sized baggie of a green leafy substance, and a single dollar bill.

A deputy who noticed a ‘bulge’ in Barcena's jacket pocket found another bag containing a clear glass pipe, a red baggie with a crystal-like substance, and a bag containing a white powdery substance.

Alfredo Barcenas mugshot courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

Field tests were conducted on the substances, resulting in the identification of 22.4 grams of cocaine, 2.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 26.8 grams of marijuana.

Barcenas was charged with possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and cocaine distribution within 1000 feet of a place of worship.