Florida drought crisis: Upper Peace River in Polk County expected to run dry amid severe rainfall deficit

The Brief The Southwest Florida Water Management District has closed the Lake Hancock water control structure. About 15 miles of the Upper Peace River is expected to run dry. The region is currently facing a 13-inch rainfall deficit, from a lack of rainfall. Officials urge conserved water usage as the drought continues.



Rocks are exposed and a large portion of the bank of the Peace River in Arcadia is visible, serving as a clear sign of the extreme drought currently gripping the state.

The backstory:

As Florida waits for rain, the situation has become so dire that a section of the Upper Peace River in Polk County is expected to run dry. The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFMD) is now facing difficult decisions as the regional rainfall deficit hits 13 inches.

Along the bank of the Peace River Campground in Arcadia, the landscape shows clear signs of drought.

"Normally the water level is up to the grass, about two feet higher," Ivan Manriquez with the Peace River Campground said.

For Manriquez, the receding waters have allowed him to drive a "land gator" vehicle where real alligators should be swimming.

"It’s hard to canoe because most places are low," Manriquez said. "They have to drag the canoe. Even the airboat people, I don’t think they can get through here."

Big picture view:

The impact is visible across the region’s geography. In areas where water typically flows, new islands of sand have emerged.

The lack of rainwater has great impacts.

"The grass doesn’t grow," Manriquez said. "The farmers, the people who have cows, have to buy more hay and all. Water brings life, so everything grows."

In Polk County, the SWFMD has been forced to close the Lake Hancock water control structure. This move will likely cause portions of the Upper Peace River — stretching approximately 15 miles from Lake Hancock to Fort Meade — to run dry.

Built in 2015, the structure is designed to hold water from the rainy season to be released during the dry summer months. However, the current drought has exhausted those reserves.

What they're saying:

"This year with the drought, we depleted our storage in Lake Hancock, so we are no longer able to send any more stored water down to the Upper Peace River," Randy Smith, natural systems and restoration bureau chief for the SWFMD, said.

"We are really struggling," Smith said. "These drought conditions really, really stress our abilities to balance our water needs and the environmental needs."

Why you should care:

The Peace River stretches 120 miles from Polk County to Charlotte Harbor. With the river showing significant signs of distress, officials are urging residents to take the situation seriously.

"It is very challenging, and it really highlights the importance of conservation efforts, not wasting water," Smith said. "The district is utilizing its tools through its water shortage orders, working with our utilities."

According to the SWFMD, the last time they were forced to close the water flow from Lake Hancock was in 2017. That closure lasted only a few weeks; however, this year's closure has come much earlier than anticipated due to the persistent lack of rainfall.