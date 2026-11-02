Florida flash flooding: State of Emergency allows polling place changes ahead of Election Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Flash flooding in parts of Florida is bringing polling place changes just hours out from Election Day.
Flooding state of emergency
The backstory:
This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding and heavy rainfall in several Florida counties — including Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.
The executive order includes a provision to allow local election supervisors in areas impacted by flooding to designate new polling places in hopes of helping residents cast their ballots.
Find Florida polling places
What you can do:
The Department of State is asking residents in impacted areas to check directly with your local supervisor of elections for possible polling place updates. The department, though, is tracking the polling place changes that have been reported to them. You can find a list here.
You can also find your local Supervisor of Elections to contact them by clicking here.
Florida midterms 2026
What's next:
Election Day is tomorrow, November 4, and polls are set to open in the morning and close at 7 p.m.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Department of State, which released information about alternative polling sites in counties impacted by flooding.