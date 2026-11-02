Florida flash flooding: State of Emergency allows polling place changes ahead of Election Day

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The Brief Severe flooding across parts of Florida forced emergency polling place changes less than 24 hours before midterm voting begins. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency declaration authorizing local election supervisors in seven inundated counties to designate alternative voting sites. Polling sites open across the state on Tuesday morning and will remain open until 7 p.m.



Flash flooding in parts of Florida is bringing polling place changes just hours out from Election Day.

Flooding state of emergency

The backstory:

This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding and heavy rainfall in several Florida counties — including Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

The executive order includes a provision to allow local election supervisors in areas impacted by flooding to designate new polling places in hopes of helping residents cast their ballots.

Find Florida polling places

What you can do:

The Department of State is asking residents in impacted areas to check directly with your local supervisor of elections for possible polling place updates. The department, though, is tracking the polling place changes that have been reported to them. You can find a list here.

You can also find your local Supervisor of Elections to contact them by clicking here.

Florida midterms 2026

What's next:

Election Day is tomorrow, November 4, and polls are set to open in the morning and close at 7 p.m.