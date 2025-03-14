Florida faces severe weather risk this weekend. Here's the timeline

The Brief As many as 150 million people in the U.S. face a potential severe weather outbreak in the coming days. Storms will likely reach the Tampa Bay area late Sunday, bringing a marginal risk of severe weather to part of the region. The severe weather risk is greater this weekend in other parts of the Deep South, including Alabama and Mississippi, as the storms will likely weaken slightly before reaching the Bay Area.



A potential severe weather outbreak impacting up to 150 million people across the central and eastern U.S. will reach Florida this weekend, bringing storms to the Tampa Bay area.

While the worst of the severe weather will likely stay north and west of the Bay Area, FOX 13 meteorologists say strong storms could still hit the region late Sunday into early Monday.

Friday forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the work week will end on a nice note, with mostly sunny skies and a south wind sending temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, meteorologists say.

What to expect this weekend

Saturday will be even warmer, according to Osterberg, with temperatures possibly approaching 90 degrees inland while climbing into the mid-80s in Tampa.

Temperatures will warm even more on Saturday with the help of a strong south wind, meteorologists say.

The Bay Area won't see rain for most of the day on Sunday, but that's expected to change during the evening and nighttime hours as storms begin to roll through the region.

Rain and storms will likely arrive in the Bay Area late Sunday, meteorologists say.

Those storms will bring a marginal risk of severe weather to parts of the Bay Area late Sunday and early Monday, Osterberg says, with the severe storm threat stretching all the way into the northeastern U.S. on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay area faces a marginal risk of severe weather late Sunday and early Monday, meteorologists say.

The severe weather risk is greater in parts of the Midwest on Friday and the Deep South on Saturday, including large portions of Alabama and Mississippi along with the Florida Panhandle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Parts of the Midwest and the South face a risk of severe weather on Friday.

Storms will likely weaken slightly before reaching the Bay Area, Osterberg says, but they could still be strong.

Once the rain clears out of the Bay Area on Monday, temperatures will hover around 80 degrees each afternoon for much of next week, meteorologists say.

Storms should clear out on Monday, according to meteorologists.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: