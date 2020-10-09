Florida 'failed its citizens': Judge denies extending voter registration deadline; criticizes state's response

article

In a ruling filed early Friday morning, a Florida judge denied a motion to extend the voter registration deadline in the state after the state's system had a meltdown hours leading up to Monday's deadline, but criticized the state government's handling of the matter.

According to Chief U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker's 29-page ruling, he said, "this case is about how a state failed its citizens," not about missing registration deadlines or challenging a state statute.

"Notwithstanding the fact that cinemas across the country remain closed, somehow, I feel like I've seen this movie before," Walker wrote. "Just shy of a month from election day, with the earliest mail-in ballots beginning to be counted, Florida has done it again."

At noon on Tuesday, Secretary of State Laurel Lee extended the registration deadline until 7 p.m. that day, but a number of groups, including Dream Defenders and New Florida Majority, quickly filed a lawsuit asking Walker to give Floridians more time to sign for next month’s presidential election.

In Walker's ruling, he described Lee's remedy as a "half measure" with a "major flaw."

"She hastily and briefly extended the registration period," he wrote. "She did not notify the public until -- at th earliest -- after noon on the date of her new 'book closing' deadline. This left less than seven hours for potential voters to somehow become aware of the news and ensure that they properly submitted their voter registration applications, all while also participating in their normal workday, school, family, and caregiving responsibilities."

Advertisement

LINK: Mobile users, click here to view the judge's full order.

During a Thursday hearing over the lawsuit, Walker estimated that, even with Tuesday’s hours-long extension, far fewer Floridians applied to vote on the online system than should have, when compared to registrations in the run-up to the deadline in 2018.

PREVIOUS: Federal judge weighs extension of Florida voter registration deadline

“The difference would be approximately 21,722 voters,” Walker said during the hearing. “That is fewer voters than one would expect, based on the numbers from 2018.”

RELATED: Server configuration caused Florida voter registration crash, state says

Much of Thursday’s 2 ½-hour hearing centered on a U.S. Supreme Court decision, known as “Purcell,” that admonished judges to use caution in election-related decisions, especially when elections are looming.

In his ruling, Walker also said, "Every man who has stepped foot on the Moon launched from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. Yet, Florida has failed to figure out how to run an election properly—a task simpler than rocket science."

Florida's chief information officer said the cause of the state's voter registration system crash was due to misconfigured computer servers, not a cyberattack.

However, it remains unknown how many Floridians were prevented from registering to vote during Monday's technical issues.