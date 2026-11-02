State of local emergency extended as Hillsborough County dengue cases near 400

The Brief Hillsborough County's local state of emergency is in effect through Thursday as local dengue fever cases climb to 385, including one reported death. County officials say aggressive treatments are showing success, with mosquito traps testing negative for dengue and some neighborhoods reporting a drastic reduction in the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito. Following a rainy weekend, health officials urge residents to dump standing water, wear bug spray, and cover up.



With dengue fever cases nearing 400 in Hillsborough County, the local state of emergency has been extended through this Thursday, Nov. 5.

Declaring a state of local emergency gives the county access to state resources and also provides a path for reimbursement of certain expenses.

Following a rainy Halloween weekend across the Tampa Bay area, mosquito control officials are urging residents to be diligent about checking their properties and dumping out any standing water.

"With these active rainstorms that are coming into the region that we've seen over the weekend, mosquitoes still love that. They still love water. They still love the humidity that we're seeing. Temperatures haven't cooled down quite yet," Hillsborough County Mosquito Management senior environmental scientist Paolo Pecora told FOX 13. "So we're asking the public just to be conscious out there."

Tampa Bay area dengue fever data

By the numbers:

According to the most recent data from the state health department, here’s how the Bay Area stacks up in total dengue cases:

Hillsborough: 385 (1 reported death)

Pinellas: 67

Pasco: 4

Manatee: 2

Polk: 1

Symptoms of dengue fever include fever, joint pain, and muscle aches, though it is possible to be infected and not show any symptoms.

Mosquito treatments

What they're saying:

Despite the high case count, there is positive news in the fight against the virus. County officials say their aggressive treatment strategies — which include helicopter and truck spraying operations — are working. Mosquito traps in Hillsborough County continue to test negative for dengue.

"We want to knock down the adult mosquitoes that are actively spreading the virus, and then also we want to make sure that we're eliminating the offspring," Pecora said.

Additionally, targeted areas have seen a drastic reduction in the overall number of mosquitoes. Pecora told FOX 13 the East Lake area is reporting a 97% reduction in the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the specific species that spreads dengue fever.

With nicer weather leading to more outdoor gatherings, officials ask that residents continue taking proper precautions by wearing bug spray, putting on long sleeves, and eliminating all standing water around their homes.

"We definitely had our eyes and ears up looking at this weekend," Pecora added. "We're going to look at the rates from this week and follow up on all of our trap counts and other locations that are of concern."