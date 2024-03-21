Florida gas prices rise amid increased demand, reduced supply

Spring vacationers and daily commuters in Florida are feeling the squeeze at the pump as gas prices jump higher.

The state's average fell by one cent on Thursday to $3.55 per gallon, down from a 2024 high of $3.56 on Wednesday but up 13 cents from a week ago and nearly 20 cents up from a month ago.

"The jump at the pump may not be over yet," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Drivers may be in line for another round of rising prices after gasoline and crude oil futures rose to new 2024 highs last week."

The increase is reportedly driven by weekly domestic gasoline supply numbers that were lower than the market expected. According to AAA, rising gas prices are fairly common in the spring.

"Fuel demand numbers in March are some of the highest of the year, as residents share the road with spring breakers and winter residents," the group said in a news release. "That, combined with seasonal refinery maintenance and the switch to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline, is a common recipe for higher prices at the pump."

The Tampa/Saint Petersburg metro area sits outside the top five most expensive metros for gasoline, which includes West Palm Beach, Naples, Port Saint Lucie, Fort Lauderdale and Vero Beach.

"Here in Tampa, we have the advantage of having our port where a lot of the gasoline for the state sails into the Tampa port, and we're then insulated from some of the additional transportation fees that some of the more inland counties might then have to incur," Jenkins told Fox 13 News.

Last spring, Florida gas prices reached a high of $3.72 per gallon. However, the highest price of the year was later set in August at $3.85/g.

To save on gasoline, experts recommend combining errands to limit driving time, shopping around for the best gas prices, and paying with cash. Additionally, it may be helpful to remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent, according to AAA.

The group also urged consumers to drive conservatively as aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.