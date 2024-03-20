Florida has highest number of teacher vacancies, educators say pay doesn’t match supply/demand

article

Teachers are the heartbeat of our education system, but Florida’s school districts struggle to fill jobs the most, ranking among the worst in the nation for teacher vacancies.

"It’s a major issue in the state of Florida, and it has been for a while. It’s been getting progressively worse," said Andrew Spar, the president of the Florida Education Association.

New research analyses from the Annenberg Institute at Brown University and ADP Research Institute highlights the vacancies and the supply and demand across the nation.

Florida ranks the worst with more than 5,000 openings, according to the Annenberg study. Local educators said that's from teachers leaving, not enough people becoming teachers, plus the environment.

"Education is stressful. It’s gotten especially stressful with covid and some of the social attacks that have come into the classroom," said Lee Bryant, the president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association.

Bryant taught economics classes up until last year, and he said valuing teachers can start with pay.

"I bargain with Pinellas County Schools every year. They’re good people. They would love to pay us more if they could pay us more. But with limited funds, there’s only so much you can do," said Bryant.

That’s where the state legislature comes in, with bills and the budget. Florida ranks 48th for teacher pay, and the salaries aren’t keeping up.

"One district in particular, a teacher with 25 years of experience in 2010 was making $60,000 a year. A teacher in that district today with 25 years of experience is making $58,000," said Spar.

Spar visited some Tampa Bay area schools on Wednesday. He said classrooms are dealing with the impact statewide.

"I have a daughter who’s in ninth grade in Volusia County on the other coast, and the first nine weeks of the school year she didn’t have an English teacher," said Spar. "This is the third year in a row that my daughter has not had her complement of teachers for the entire school year."

He said this year's state budget includes a bump but not enough.

"Even in schools today, I heard ‘just let us teach.’ Just let us teach and make sure we can pay our bills," said Spar of his visit to the Hillsborough County School District.

Progress on bills to address pay this past legislative session ended up gutted, Spar said. He said there are 20-plus Florida laws governing teacher pay, and some of them make it harder for experienced teachers to get paid more.

So, Spar is seeing more and more of those long-time teachers leave before retirement, and that is not normal.

