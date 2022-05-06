Gov. Ron DeSantis announces new Florida tax holidays and exemptions

Florida residents will soon see some relief in their wallets.

During a news conference Friday in Ocala, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law $1.24 billion in tax relief – what he says is the largest tax relief package in the state's history.

In front of a crowd of mothers, children and reporters, the governor announced nine sales tax holidays/temporary exemptions, as well as a motor fuel tax exemption.

Like Florida's annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday – items such as appliances, tools, outdoor activity supplies, children's books, diapers, and more, will now be exempt from tax during certain dates.

See the complete schedule below:

For a breakdown of what items qualify for tax exemption within the above categories, residents can visit: www.floridarevenue.com/salestaxholidays.