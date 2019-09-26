Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife Casey expecting a baby

article

Florida's first family is growing!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, announced that they are expecting their third child.

Casey DeSantis posted the news to Twitter, saying she and her husband "are thrilled to celebrate our 10-year anniversary by announcing that our young family is growing!"

The newest member of the family is expected to arrive in 2020.

The couple says their two children, Madison and Mason, are "so excited to have another sibling."

"Looks like the Governor's Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer," Gov. DeSantis posted.