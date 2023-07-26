Ron DeSantis hits back at Kamala Harris for trying to ‘perpetuate a hoax’ about Black history curriculum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims that his state’s slavery curriculum is an attempt to "replace history with lies."

Harris claimed last week that Florida wants to teach middle school students that "enslaved people benefitted from slavery."

DeSantis told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday that the veep is trying to push a "fake narrative" about the curriculum.

"She hopped on that plane very quickly on Friday to come down to Florida to spew this hoax," he said. "She wasn't going down to the border to actually do the job there to secure it. She wasn't working on all the cities that are decaying because of Soros-backed prosecutors. She's not worried about the military running low on ammo and weapon stocks. No, she's here to try to push a fake narrative about what Florida did."

DeSantis explained that the curriculum went through very thorough standards upheld by African American scholars.

"There is no agenda here. It is just the truth. And they talk in gory detail a lot of the bad in American history, including, of course, the injustice of slavery. But she is trying to perpetuate a hoax," he added. "And I know they're using it to attack me because Biden's administration, Harris, has been attacking me since they got in office and they’re always attacking Florida."

One of the co-authors of the curriculum, Dr. William Allen , also called out Harris, saying her remarks were "categorically false."

The 2024 GOP presidential candidate also weighed in on House Republicans floating the possibility of beginning an impeachment inquiry against President Biden over corruption and bribery allegations.

The House Oversight Committee has claimed that the Biden family and its business associates received millions from foreign nationals and created more than a dozen "shell companies" in an attempt to conceal the payments.

"Bank records show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies," a memo from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said.

"[T]he Biden family used business associates’ companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies," the memo continued , adding that the Biden family "received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts."

DeSantis told host Jesse Watters that House Republicans are "absolutely" within their rights to pursue an impeachment inquiry if it is warranted.

"They impeach Trump for a phone call. Are you trying to tell me Biden's conduct isn't as significant as that? It's way more significant. So, they are absolutely within their rights to do that. I think... the corruption that's surrounding this family is really unprecedented in the modern history of our country and the lack of interest on this from the FBI and the Department of Justice-- it shows you weaponization," he said.

The Florida governor added that Republicans need to bring accountability because the American public isn’t going to get it from the "Garland DOJ and the Christopher Wray FBI."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.