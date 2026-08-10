‘Reckless’ Florida driver tries to carjack vehicle on Interstate 4 after crashing into trooper: FHP

article

The Brief Interstate 4 reckless driving chase crosses county lines into Polk County before ending in a crash. The suspect tried to carjack a passing vehicle post-impact before troopers use a taser to capture him, according to FHP. An FHP sergeant was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as all lanes reopened.



A high-speed pursuit of a reckless driver along Interstate 4 ended in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle and a failed carjacking attempt Monday morning, according to troopers.

Reckless driver pursuit

What we know:

Troopers said they began chasing a reckless driver Monday morning on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County. The pursuit entered into Polk County, where troopers said the the suspect's vehicle tried to exit the highway. The driver lost control and spun directly into the path of a FHP sergeant's patrol vehicle, causing a collision between both cars, according to FHP.

Following the crash, troopers said the suspect ran from the scene on foot and attempted to carjack a passing vehicle. Troopers said they deployed a taser to stop and capture the man during the attempted carjacking.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Authorities identified the driver as 32-year-old Antwan Stephen Brinson of Tallahassee.

Brinson was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Polk County Jail on numerous felony charges.

The FHP sergeant suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. All lanes of Interstate 4 were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what initially prompted troopers to target the vehicle for reckless driving, nor have they released the specific list of felony charges filed against Brinson.