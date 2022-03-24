Highway officials consider proposed 13-mile widening project on US 301

The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing on widening US 301 on Thursday.

The project would expand US 301 from two to four lanes for 13 miles between Fowler Avenue and SR 56, according to FDOT. The project would cost about $199.5 million not including offsetting costs of expected damages to wetlands. FDOT officials said the expansion will impact 16 homes and 11 businesses.

Officials said they will be hearing from anyone who is for or against the expansion during public comment at the meeting Thursday.

FDOT is undertaking a Project Development and Environment study to consider road improvements on the stretch of US 301 in Hillsborough and Pasco counties. The study is to develop road alternatives that widen US 301 from two to for lanes. The project team will evaluate the engineering, social, and environmental effects of widening the road and compare them for each alternative.

US 301 is a major road used for traveling between Hillsborough and Pasco counties and provides access to many of the area's major roads like I-4. SR 39, SR54, and SR 52, highway officials said.

The public hearing meeting will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in-person at FDOT's District 7 headquarters located at 11201 North McKinley Drive in Tampa. Anyone wanting to attend virtually on GoToWebinar can register here.