Memorial service being held for FHP trooper killed in line of duty in I-95 crash

A Florida Highway Trooper who was killed in a crash on I-95 while in a pursuit will be remembered on Monday at a memorial service in Port St. Lucie.

Trooper Zachary Fink will be memorialized at a service at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department

Fink was killed in a crash with a semi-truck while pursuing Michael Anthony Addison, 30, who was fleeing law enforcement.

Both Fink and the driver of the semi-truck died in the crash. Addison took off from the scene but was eventually arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony homicide and fleeing and eluding and driving without a license.