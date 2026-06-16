More than 40 insurers lower Florida home and auto insurance rates

The Brief Florida drivers and homeowners are seeing widespread financial relief as over 40 insurance companies file for rate decreases. Legislative reforms targeting lawsuit abuse and claim costs have stabilized the market, saving AAA auto policyholders alone more than $16 million annually. New auto insurance policies began reflecting lower rates on June 1, while renewal policy shifts will take effect starting August 1.



Florida’s auto and home insurance markets are stabilizing, delivering much-needed relief to drivers and homeowners across the state as insurance prices come down. The downward trend stems directly from changes passed by state lawmakers in 2023, which helped reduce insurance claim costs and lawsuit abuse.

Florida insurance market reforms

As a result, the state's insurance market has become significantly more competitive, further driving prices down. Since the start of 2025, more than 40 insurance companies in Florida have filed for rate decreases. This includes some of the state’s largest insurers, such as Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, State Farm, USAA, Liberty Mutual, and AAA.

Millions in insurance savings

By the numbers:

Among the companies lowering rates is AAA, which introduced new rate reductions of up to 5% for certain home and auto insurance policies. Statewide, these adjustments translate to more than $16 million a year in annual savings for over 133,000 AAA auto policyholders.

"This is just the latest in a series of rate reductions we've made on AAA home and auto insurance here in Florida," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "It's part of our effort to stay competitive while also putting money back in people's pockets. And with hurricane season here, now is the time to review your coverage, make sure you're fully protected and see what discounts you can qualify for."

Additionally, AAA adjusted rates on its Select Package Home program. This adjustment resulted in an average 5% reduction, translating to more than $12 million in annual savings across 86,000 homeowners' policies in Florida.

Universal policy review

What you can do:

Because insurance prices can vary widely from company to company, even for drivers with similar coverage, experts say there has never been a better time to shop for insurance. They recommend regularly reviewing your coverage and obtaining multiple quotes from different companies to ensure you are getting the best deal.

Beyond shopping around, experts emphasize the importance of communicating directly with your current provider to ensure no discounts are left on the table.

"I encourage people to still talk to your agent because you may have gotten an upgrade that they don't know about," insurance expert Robert Norberg said. "I mean, you got a new roof last year and you didn't tell your agent. Right. So that could be a decrease for you."

Renewal timelines

What's next:

Auto policyholders are already beginning to see these shifts. The latest rate changes were reflected in new policies starting June 1, while renewal policies will reflect the changes beginning August 1. Consumers are advised to check with their auto and home insurance agents now to see what savings they may be missing.