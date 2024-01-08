Florida homelessness continues upward trend, helps drive national numbers to record level in 2023

Homelessness hit a new national record driven, in part, by a spike in unsheltered people in Florida, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

More than half of all Americans experiencing sheltered or unsheltered homelessness were located in four states, including Florida, which accounting for more than 5% of the overall numbers.

Organizations that deal with homelessness in the Tampa Bay area have been dealing with an ongoing spike in people and families needing housing assistance.

"It is really has been tragic. We have seen so many more people falling into homelessness," said Christine Long, the chief programs director for Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa. "We weren't really prepared for the influx of need that was going to be coming our way. And it's definitely put a burden on our system of care, trying to find opportunities for folks who are really struggling right now."

According to the HUD report, homeless numbers reached more than 653,000 in 2023, marking a 12% increase from 2022 and the most since the agency began tracking the data in 2007.

The states with the largest increases in homelessness were New York, California and Florida, the latter of which saw an increase of nearly 5,000 people facing housing crises.

Rising rent costs, along with the end of COVID-era protections, such as eviction moratoriums have been contributing factors.

Long told FOX 13 the organization saw a 70% increase in people looking for shelter last year compared to the year before.

"I think it's really related to our incredible increase in housing costs that happened about a year ago. I think there was over a 25% increase, maybe a 30% increase in the cost of housing, and people's salaries did not keep up with that," said Long, adding some people are getting desperate. "Many of those are living doubled up with folks. Some of them are in their cars or in motels, on the streets, you name it, wherever people can find a stay."

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen said affordable housing is a priority across the Tampa Bay area, but building units fast enough is an ongoing challenge with the population soaring in parts of the region.

"The amount that we've been able to do has just really not in any way caught up with the need," Cohen said. "While we feel very good about it, when we're able to unveil a new 120 units or 200 units or 80 units, this is a drop in the bucket."

Long believes the state's homeless population is likely twice as large as the data indicates, because it's such a difficult number to track. The two populations seeing the biggest growth are seniors and families with children.