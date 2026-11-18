The Brief More Florida homeowners are choosing to renovate their existing homes rather than purchase new ones, as higher mortgage rates make moving less appealing. Florida ranks third nationally in home remodeling spending, with nearly $15.5 million spent this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Tampa Bay contractors say projects range from single-room upgrades to complete home renovations, with some costing more than $1 million.



Florida is outpacing the nation when it comes to homeowners choosing to renovate their existing homes or create multi-generational living spaces instead of moving, according to Realtor.com.

Tampa Bay remodeling trends

Big picture view:

A Redfin survey found 65% of homeowners who remodeled in the past year chose to do so instead of moving. More than 70% of homeowners planning renovations said they would rather upgrade their current homes than purchase new ones.

The trend is something Tampa Bay contractors are seeing firsthand.

Justin Caballero, the president of Tampa-based Revive Design and Renovation, said higher mortgage rates are prompting more homeowners to consider major renovations, including full-home remodels.

"We've seen a dramatic increase in mortgage rates where people might want to upgrade to a full new home, we have seen an increase in full home remodels," Caballero said. "In Tampa specifically, I will say even though the housing market is dropping a little bit, people are locked into lower interest rates. So, there's a lot more people that said, 'hey, I was maybe looking for a new home, but interest rates seem to be staying higher, longer, and they don't really have any sign of coming down quickly, so maybe we should remodel instead of buy a new house.'"

He said many Tampa homeowners are also reluctant to give up the lower mortgage rates they secured on their current properties.

"[They’re saying], ‘hey, I was maybe looking for a new home, but interest rates seem to be staying higher, longer, and they don't really have any sign of coming down quickly, so maybe we should remodel instead of buy a new house’," Caballero said.

Florida remodeling spending numbers

By the numbers:

Florida now ranks third in the nation for home remodeling spending, with nearly $15.5 million spent this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

At Revive Design and Renovation, a full-home remodel averages about $200,000, although costs vary significantly depending on the size of the property and scope of the work.

Smaller projects can cost between $40,000 and $50,000, while renovations on larger homes can exceed $1 million.

A typical full-home remodel takes between three and six months to complete.

South Tampa family renovation

What they're saying:

For Jessica and Chad Cason, remodeling a family home in South Tampa made more sense than buying something new.

Jessica's father owned the home for decades. Before she and her husband decided to make it their forever home, they spent months researching the housing market and looking at other properties.

"I pretty heavily looked at the market, looked at what was out there for honestly like months and saw things in certain price points that I could be in but never really like fell truly in love with anything or just felt like it was a spec home and there was nothing super special about it," Jessica said.

The couple ultimately decided to renovate the existing home, saying the cost of a complete remodel was comparable to purchasing a house they didn't love as much.

For Chad, the decision also meant giving their daughters the opportunity to grow up in the same home and experience his wife's childhood memories.

"We're very fortunate to give our daughters an experience that you necessarily can't find in a new construction build," Chad said. "It's going to be great to see my wife see them grow up and have the same childhood experience that she had just with an updated version and something she dreamed of forever."