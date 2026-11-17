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The Brief Florida Highway Patrol troopers pursued a motorcyclist accused of reaching speeds of up to 90 mph while weaving through traffic in Pasco County. The rider later crashed into an SUV on State Road 54 in Land O' Lakes and continued fleeing, according to the FHP incident report. Troopers recovered a motorcycle battery but were unable to locate the suspect.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled from law enforcement during a high-speed pursuit through Pasco County before crashing into an SUV and leaving the scene, according to an FHP report.

Pasco County motorcycle pursuit

What we know:

The pursuit happened Monday morning when a trooper spotted a black sport motorcycle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 282 in Wesley Chapel. The motorcycle did not have a license plate, and the rider was seen weaving through traffic, troopers said.

FHP said the motorcycle accelerated after the trooper tried to make a traffic stop, reaching speeds of approximately 85 to 90 mph while weaving between vehicles.

According to the report, the rider continued to evade as troopers followed the motorcycle onto State Road 56 and toward Grand Cypress Drive.

Troopers reported seeing the motorcycle travel through multiple intersections without stopping for traffic signals. The rider also continued speeding through traffic, prompting additional troopers to help with the pursuit.

A second trooper joined the effort near State Road 54 and Grand Cypress Boulevard. Authorities described the motorcycle as black, with a male rider wearing a backpack, a camouflage-style jacket or hoodie, tan pants, work boots and a dark helmet.

Troopers lost sight of the motorcycle near the Village Lakes Shopping Center in Land O’ Lakes, FHP said.

Land O' Lakes hit-and-run crash

Dig deeper:

A short time later, troopers received information about a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

According to the report, the motorcycle hit the SUV while traveling westbound on State Road 54 in the inside lane near Daiquiri Lane. The motorcyclist did not stop and left the scene.

Investigators later confirmed the crash was caused by the motorcyclist previously involved in the FHP pursuit as he tried to evade law enforcement.

Troopers also recovered a yellow-and-black lithium battery believed to have come from the motorcycle along State Road 56. The battery was collected as evidence.

Troopers continued searching the area but were unable to locate the motorcyclist, FHP said.

FHP lists the incident as felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Suspect identity and SUV injuries

What we don't know:

The FHP report does not identify the suspect or indicate whether anyone was injured in the crash involving the SUV.