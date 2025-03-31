Florida lawmaker pushes for healthier school lunches and banning processed food

The Brief Lawmakers in Florida are aiming to ban hyper-processed foods in schools. Bills have been introduced to eliminate foods with synthetic ingredients from school cafeterias. Nutritionists say diet is one of the most critical elements to staying healthy.



Health officials nationwide are scrutinizing the chemicals in our food , with major moves already made. These moves include the ban on red dye earlier this year.

Now, the spotlight is shifting to what’s served in public school cafeterias, particularly to children.

State Senator Jonathan Martin is leading an effort in Florida to remove hyper-processed foods from school menus.

His proposed bill aims to eliminate certain synthetic ingredients, including several dyes, titanium dioxide (a coloring agent), and brominated vegetable oil, which is often used as a stabilizer in processed foods.

Martin argues that these chemicals contribute to obesity and are linked to chronic diseases.

"This bill focuses on highly or ultra-processed, industrially manufactured foods that are nutrient-depleted and contain harmful additives," Martin explained. "The legislature needs to step up to ensure the health of kids eating the food we provide."

Dr. Amber Stephens, a local nutritionist, believes that diet plays a huge role in overall health.

"In general, your nutrition is easily 80% of what makes up your health," said Stephens.

"Education and knowledge is always a good thing when it comes to any of these challenges, because it makes us aware," Stephens continued. "And when you're aware, then you're able to make adjustments to better your health."

However, not all lawmakers are on board.

State Senator Darryl Rouson voted against the bill in committee, citing concerns over a rushed timeline for implementation and funding.

"This would have been an unfunded mandate on school districts, forcing them to find money to implement it," Rouson explained.

FOX 13 reached out to local school districts about their food offerings.

Only Hillsborough County Public Schools responded, stating they have proactively reduced colors, salt and added sugar in students' foods.

"We have been working with food manufacturers for five years to reformulate certain items," the district shared, noting that none of their food contains brominated vegetable oil or propylparabens.

Despite the push for healthier lunches, the bill was voted down in its first committee in Tallahassee last week.

