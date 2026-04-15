Florida leaders honor President Calvin Coolidge with new statue at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales

The Brief State leaders unveiled a statue of President Calvin Coolidge at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, honoring his 1929 visit to the historic site when it was known as Mountain Lake Sanctuary. The ceremony, led by Florida officials including Gov. Ron DeSantis, is part of the statewide "America 250" initiative celebrating historic figures and landmarks ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Speakers highlighted Coolidge’s presidency and legacy, noting his leadership during the post–World War I era and his emphasis on limited government and fiscal restraint.



Another U.S. president is being commemorated at a popular landmark in central Florida.

On Wednesday, state leaders unveiled a Calvin Coolidge statue at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales.

The backstory:

Coolidge, the nation's 30th president, visited Bok Tower Gardens when it was previously known as Mountain Lake Sanctuary.

In 1929, Coolidge traveled down to deliver the dedication address. His visit highlighted the importance of preserving spaces that promote unity.

Courtesy: Bok Tower Gardens

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Secretary of State Cord Byrd and other leaders to unveil the statue.

This is part of the statewide "America 250" celebration, which is honoring historic sites, exhibits and landmarks in honor of America's 250th birthday this year.

Although Coolidge was nicknamed ‘Silent Cal,’ his contributions to the nation spoke volumes.

What they're saying:

"He [Coolidge] had the least amount of negative policy than anybody in the last 150 years, maybe even," DeSantis said. "He stuck to what needed to be done at the time, he stayed within the constitutional framework, he tried to make sure that could be preserved for years and years to come."

State leaders spoke about Coolidge's leadership during a pivotal time in our country.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation

"When Coolidge assumed the presidency, the nation was still reeling from the impact of the Great War, what we now call WWI," former Vermont Gov. and current Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation Trustee James Douglas said. "But Coolidge had a strong belief that if the government pulled back, reduced taxes, regulation, spending and debt, that America could get on a positive track and find its footing, and that's exactly what happened."

The statue will join a number of other monuments and pieces of artwork around Florida that commemorate former U.S. presidents.