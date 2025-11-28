Florida leads nation in child drownings: Advocates push for enhanced safety measures

The Brief 110 children died from drowning in Florida in 2024. Advocates are concerned about a rise in instances at vacation rentals. Safety experts share pool safety tips.



Florida, renowned for its sunny beaches and luxurious pools, holds a tragic distinction: it leads the nation in deadly child drownings.

With over a million homes boasting pools, the state faces a growing concern over the safety of its youngest residents and visitors.

Advocates are calling for increased measures to prevent these tragedies, especially as families gather for the holiday season.

Dig deeper:

Natalie Martin, founder of the Swim Global Project, highlights the dangers posed by pools, particularly to those unfamiliar with their risks. "We're seeing that new homeowners don't always know the risk of having a pool," Martin explains. "If that pool has no gate, no alarm, and lacks constant supervision, distractions can lead to drowning."

Data from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) reveals a troubling increase in drownings occurring in short-term rentals. Martin notes that many families visiting Florida are not accustomed to having a backyard pool, which can lead to accidents. "Certainly many of them don't have the gates up, and we know that accidents happen in under one minute," she adds.

What's next:

In response to these alarming statistics, Martin supports a new package of bills aimed at preventing drownings. These measures would require safety features at vacation rentals and residential homes, and increase education on pool safety.

Martin advocates for mandatory swimming lessons for children, suggesting that such legislation could be a significant step forward. "If we could get mandatory swimming lessons for children in grade three, that would be such a step in the right direction," she says.

Safety Tips:

As families travel and gather for the holidays, Martin advises seeking out beaches and pools with lifeguards on duty. For those with pools at home, she cautions against relying on floaties or noodles for safety. Instead, she recommends assigning a "water watcher" to ensure active supervision. "Leave your phone in the house when you're in the pool and really ensure that you're actively supervising. We like to say within arm's reach," Martin advises.