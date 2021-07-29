Expand / Collapse search

Florida legislature would have to approve $100 vaccine incentive, DeSantis says

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News

Biden calls on states to offer $100 vaccine incentive

President Joe Biden called on local governments Thursday to draw from COVID-19 relief funds to give $100 to newly vaccinated people, hoping to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - President Joe Biden called on state and local governments to draw from COVID-19 relief funds to give $100 to newly vaccinated people in an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates. 

The president said governments can pull from their State and Local Recovery Funds issued through the American Rescue Plan, which allocated $350 billion to help local governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's office said Thursday that he does not have the power to "unilaterally expend funds from the [State Fiscal Recovery Funds] SFRF, because any expenditure of those funds would require an appropriation by the legislature."

According to the governor's office, appropriations made from the SFRF for the current 2021-2022 Fiscal Year are outlined in Section 152 of the General Appropriations Act and there are no funds appropriated for a vaccine incentive program. 

MORE: DeSantis mocks CDC's new mask guidance despite surging COVID-19 cases in Florida

3 things you should know about COVID-19 right now

In an effort to simplify COVID-19 information, FOX 13's Josh Cascio has compiled the top three things fully vaccinated people should know and the top three things unvaccinated people should know.

The governor's office also said DeSantis is not considering a vaccine lottery "because that would be a waste of taxpayer dollars." 

DeSantis' office reiterated that vaccines work to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19 and vaccines are free of charge and widely available throughout the state. 

"Governor DeSantis has consistently encouraged Floridians, especially those in high-risk groups, to get the vaccine. They are safe and effective for the majority of people," the governor's office said.

Continued coverage: 