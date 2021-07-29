Expand / Collapse search

List: 3 things vaccinated and unvaccinated people should know about COVID-19

By
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News

3 things you should know about COVID-19 right now

Josh Cascio reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Information about the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 is changing at a fast pace. 

On Wednesday, Florida reported 17,589 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Florida Hospital Association, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 8,907 as of Thursday.

In an effort to simplify COVID-19 information, FOX 13's Josh Cascio has compiled the top three things fully vaccinated people should know and the top three things unvaccinated people should know.

MORE: Florida reports another 17,589 COVID-19 cases

Biden calls on states to offer $100 vaccine incentive

President Joe Biden called on local governments Thursday to draw from COVID-19 relief funds to give $100 to newly vaccinated people, hoping to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country.

For those who have been fully vaccinated: 

  1. You're roughly 90+% protected from COVID, including the delta variant.
  2. While slim, there are still chances you can become infected and spread it.
  3. The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they're in a high transmission area, like Florida.

For those who are not yet vaccinated: 

  1. Cases are surging in Florida, topping 17,000 Thursday -- one of the highest totals since the pandemic started according to the CDC.
  2. The CDC continues to recommend people who are unvaccinated wear a mask indoors and avoid large crowds. Also, social distance, wash your hand,s and be wary of poorly ventilated areas.
  3. Get the vaccine if you're able to. It is free and available to those 12 and up. It provides protection from the virus and makes it less likely you'll get sick or end up in the hospital or worse, die.

Worse symptoms, 6x higher spread with delta variant: doctors

Doctors say the delta variant of COVID-19 is worse than any we've seen so far and it's only going to get worse as many Floridians refuse vaccination.