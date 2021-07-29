List: 3 things vaccinated and unvaccinated people should know about COVID-19

Information about the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 is changing at a fast pace.

On Wednesday, Florida reported 17,589 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Florida Hospital Association, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 8,907 as of Thursday.

In an effort to simplify COVID-19 information, FOX 13's Josh Cascio has compiled the top three things fully vaccinated people should know and the top three things unvaccinated people should know.

MORE: Florida reports another 17,589 COVID-19 cases

For those who have been fully vaccinated:

You're roughly 90+% protected from COVID, including the delta variant. While slim, there are still chances you can become infected and spread it. The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they're in a high transmission area, like Florida.

For those who are not yet vaccinated:

Cases are surging in Florida, topping 17,000 Thursday -- one of the highest totals since the pandemic started according to the CDC. The CDC continues to recommend people who are unvaccinated wear a mask indoors and avoid large crowds. Also, social distance, wash your hand,s and be wary of poorly ventilated areas. Get the vaccine if you're able to. It is free and available to those 12 and up. It provides protection from the virus and makes it less likely you'll get sick or end up in the hospital or worse, die.