Florida man accused of assaulting roommate’s dog with trailer hitch

The Brief A Florida man was arrested in Palm Beach County for beating his roommate's dog with a trailer hitch. The 4-year-old pit bull named "Gypsy" was found by her owner lying on the ground, whimpering and bleeding. Surveillance footage captured of the incident showed the suspect assaulting Gypsy with the trailer hitch for more than four minutes, deputies said.



A Florida man was arrested in Palm Beach County for beating his roommate's dog with a trailer hitch, according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez was arrested on an aggravated animal cruelty charge for beating the 4-year-old pit bull named "Gypsy."

READ: Florida woman allegedly drowned dog in airport bathroom after pet denied boarding, police say

Booking photo of Gabriel Martinez. Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Big picture view:

According to investigators, the dog's owner was returning home from work when the dog was found lying on the ground, whimpering and bleeding. Surveillance footage captured of the incident showed Martinez assaulting Gypsy with the trailer hitch for more than four minutes, deputies said.

Dig deeper:

Gypsy was taken to Animal Care and Control for medical attention, where she was found to have severe injuries, including a broken paw, multiple limb fractures, bone contusions and abdominal bruising, PBCSO said. Medical tests also confirmed her injuries came from acute blunt force trauma.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Pictured: Gypsy. Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The veterinarian who treated Gypsy also noted that the 4-year-old dog was in a significant amount of pain and suffering. The pit bull also faces long-term health issues that could potentially include the loss of her injured limb, officials said.

Gypsy is now on pain medication and recuperating at home, PBCSO said.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: