Florida man accused of fraud after estate sales, police searching for more possible victims

A man is facing criminal charges in multiple Florida counties after investigators say he conducted estate sales, then didn't pay his clients all the money they were owed.

According to the Largo Police Department, Erik Sanudo, 55, completed an estate sale totaling more than $28,000 in late September and owed his client 75%, or about $21,000.

Police said Sanudo only paid the victim $5,500, then cut off all communication until learning that the victim was taking legal action. At that point, Sanudo claimed the business was closed and declared bankruptcy, according to police.

Mugshot of Erik Sanudo courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail.

Investigators later discovered that Sanudo opened another business, Florida Certified Estate Sales LLC, and was still seeking clients.

Sanudo also had a warrant out of Sarasota County for grand theft in a similar case, police said.

Officers arrested Sanudo on Tuesday and booked him into the Pinellas County Jail. Records show he has since been moved to the Sarasota County Jail.

Anyone who has had contact with Sanudo and may be a fraud victim is urged to contact Largo police at 727-586-7464.

