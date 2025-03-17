Florida man accused of killing 2 dogs by hanging them from trees: Deputies
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida man has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after deputies say he hung two dogs from trees by their necks, killing them on Sunday evening.
What we know:
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a civil matter at a Fort Pierce home shortly before 5:30 p.m.
When they arrived, deputies said they found two dead dogs in the backyard.
The dogs, a male and a female, were found suspended by their necks from a tree, bound with various ropes and chains, according to the sheriff’s office.
Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
After discovering the dead dogs, detectives got a search warrant and said that the animals were bound around their necks with coaxial cable, paracord, tie-down straps, and chains.
St. Lucie County Animal Control collected the animals’ remains and took them to Orlando for a necropsy to determine the cause, mode, and manner of death.
Salomon Cruz-Perez, 42, has been charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.
What we don't know:
Deputies did not release any information about what may have led up to the hangings.
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
