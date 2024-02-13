Florida man accused of stabbing friend with Samurai sword over Xbox

article

Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing his friend with a Samurai sword during a conversation about an Xbox.

Walter Grimes is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fled an apartment complex in Daytona Beach on Monday night, according to a report from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the apartment in the 1000 block of South Beach Street and found a man bleeding near the front door of the apartment. He was conscious and alert, and police said he was "moderately" bleeding from the left side of his face and his shoulder. As he was being moved to the parking lot to be treated for his injuries, he told police that he was stabbed by a sword.

The man told police the man who stabbed him was his friend of about two years, identified as Grimes. Grimes reportedly became homeless recently, and was "upset due to having to walk with his belongings," the report said.

The two were sitting on the couch shortly before 9 p.m., and the man asked Grimes if he was going to give him his Xbox. Grimes replied that he "was not going to do that," the report said. That's when he allegedly grabbed a Samurai sword that was in the apartment and stabbed the man twice in the face, once in the shoulder and once in the knuckle.

"During the course of the altercation, (Grimes) did not say anything threatening to (the man)," police said.

Grimes then fled the apartment in an unknown direction.

Neighbors heard screaming from inside the apartment and when they went to check out what happened, the man pointed to the sword. "Walter stabbed me," he said, according to the report.

Police located the black and white Samurai sword, and found blood covering the entrance of the apartment and the living room carpet.

The man's injuries, including multiple 2- and 3-inch lacerations, are non-life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Police continue to search for Grimes, who was previously arrested in Volusia County in 2020 for battery and criminal mischief.