Florida man accused of trying to carjack vehicles after running from 2 crashes on I-4: FHP

A man accused of trying to carjack vehicles on I-4 after fleeing from two crashes and kicking and spitting on arresting troopers is facing numerous charges.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Angel Javier Rivera Vargas, 30, of Kissimmee, was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 in a 2007 Acura TSX, when he crashed into two cars between the Haines City and Poinciana exits.

Troopers say Rivera Vargas fled the scene by crossing the median and traveling west into the eastbound lanes where he crashed into a Mercedes SUV and a Toyota SUV.

After the second crash, troopers say Rivera Vargas fled on foot and tried to carjack other vehicles.

According to FHP, troopers took Rivera Vargas into custody as he kicked and spit on them.

Rivera Vargas has been charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, hit-and-run with injury, hit-and-run with property damage, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, obstructing with violence, out-of-county warrant, driver seat belt, expired tag and warrant arrest for fleeing and eluding.