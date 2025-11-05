Florida man accused of opening fire at memorial service for homicide victim, killing 1, arrested

The Brief A memorial service in Florida for a homicide victim turned into a murder scene when a gunman opened fire on the mourners, killing one. Investigators say an armed suspect, later identified as Dedario Jermartinez Hunter, 40, of Gretna, arrived at the scene of the event with a semi-automatic weapon and began shooting into the crowd. Hunter has been charged with second-degree murder but FDLE says additional charges are pending.



A memorial service in Florida for a homicide victim turned into a murder scene when a gunman opened fire on the mourners, killing one.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating on November 1 after the Gretna Police Department asked the agency to investigate a shooting that occurred at a memorial service.

The backstory:

According to FDLE, a large memorial service was being held for a victim of another homicide that occurred two weeks earlier.

Investigators say four victims were struck by gunfire and one died as a result of the gunshot wounds. One victim was run over by a vehicle that was trying to get away after the shooting, according to FDLE.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say an armed suspect, later identified as Dedario Jermartinez Hunter, 40, of Gretna, arrived at the scene of the event with a semi-automatic weapon and began shooting into the crowd.

Hunter surrendered himself at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office on November 3 without incident.

He was charged with second-degree murder, which is a first-degree felony.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Hunter allegedly began shooting into the crowd or what relationship, if any, he had to any of the mourners.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. FDLE says additional arrests and charges are forthcoming.

The Source: This article was written with information from an FDLE press release.



