Florida man accused of opening fire at memorial service for homicide victim, killing 1, arrested
GRETNA, Fla. - A memorial service in Florida for a homicide victim turned into a murder scene when a gunman opened fire on the mourners, killing one.
What we know:
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating on November 1 after the Gretna Police Department asked the agency to investigate a shooting that occurred at a memorial service.
The backstory:
According to FDLE, a large memorial service was being held for a victim of another homicide that occurred two weeks earlier.
Investigators say four victims were struck by gunfire and one died as a result of the gunshot wounds. One victim was run over by a vehicle that was trying to get away after the shooting, according to FDLE.
Pictured: Dedario Jermartinez Hunter. Courtesy: FDLE
Dig deeper:
Investigators say an armed suspect, later identified as Dedario Jermartinez Hunter, 40, of Gretna, arrived at the scene of the event with a semi-automatic weapon and began shooting into the crowd.
Hunter surrendered himself at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office on November 3 without incident.
He was charged with second-degree murder, which is a first-degree felony.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why Hunter allegedly began shooting into the crowd or what relationship, if any, he had to any of the mourners.
What's next:
The investigation remains active. FDLE says additional arrests and charges are forthcoming.
The Source: This article was written with information from an FDLE press release.