Florida man accused of shooting Tampa club employee in the face

A Florida man is accused of driving across the state and shooting an employee at Dreams Club near Ybor City in the face during a robbery.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, three men traveled from Brevard County to Tampa during the early morning hours of February 1.

After arriving in Tampa, authorities say three people went inside the Dreams Club near Ybor City. The three individuals were wearing all black clothing, ski masks, and armed with rifles and handguns.

While inside, the three individuals demanded money from the victim, and Phillip Johnson, 21, ultimately shot the victim in the face, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Johnson has been charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, robbery, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted on all counts, Johnson faces a minimum sentence of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details about the victim, and it is unclear what their condition is following the shooting.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office.



