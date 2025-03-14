7 suspected Colombian drug cartel leaders extradited to Tampa: FBI
TAMPA, Fla. - FBI officials in Tampa say a Strike Force team has extradited seven suspected drug cartel leaders from Colombia, a move investigators say will likely have a "significant impact" on cartel operations.
What we know:
According to a post on X by FBI Tampa, the extradited suspects are "responsible for sending thousands of kilos of cocaine from Venezuela/Colombia border to Mexican Cartels with the final destination----U.S. streets."
"The disruption of these leaders and Kingpin will have a significant impact on the operations of several TCOs (transcontinental criminal organizations), to include Mexican cartels and Tren de Aragua," FBI Tampa added in a second post.
Photo courtesy: FBI Tampa.
What we don't know:
Federal investigators did not release the names of the seven suspects.
The Source: This story was written using information from FBI Tampa.
