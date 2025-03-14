Expand / Collapse search

7 suspected Colombian drug cartel leaders extradited to Tampa: FBI

Published  March 14, 2025
The Brief

    • Seven suspected drug cartel leaders from Colombia have been extradited to Tampa to face charges, according to the FBI.
    • Federal investigators say the suspects are responsible for sending cocaine to Mexican cartels before the drugs reached U.S. streets.
    • The names of the seven suspects were not released.

TAMPA, Fla. - FBI officials in Tampa say a Strike Force team has extradited seven suspected drug cartel leaders from Colombia, a move investigators say will likely have a "significant impact" on cartel operations.

What we know:

According to a post on X by FBI Tampa, the extradited suspects are "responsible for sending thousands of kilos of cocaine from Venezuela/Colombia border to Mexican Cartels with the final destination----U.S. streets."

"The disruption of these leaders and Kingpin will have a significant impact on the operations of several TCOs (transcontinental criminal organizations), to include Mexican cartels and Tren de Aragua," FBI Tampa added in a second post.

Photo courtesy: FBI Tampa.

Photo courtesy: FBI Tampa.

What we don't know:

Federal investigators did not release the names of the seven suspects.

Photo courtesy: FBI Tampa.

The Source: This story was written using information from FBI Tampa.

