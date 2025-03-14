7 suspected Colombian drug cartel leaders extradited to Tampa: FBI

The Brief Seven suspected drug cartel leaders from Colombia have been extradited to Tampa to face charges, according to the FBI. Federal investigators say the suspects are responsible for sending cocaine to Mexican cartels before the drugs reached U.S. streets. The names of the seven suspects were not released.



FBI officials in Tampa say a Strike Force team has extradited seven suspected drug cartel leaders from Colombia, a move investigators say will likely have a "significant impact" on cartel operations.

What we know:

According to a post on X by FBI Tampa, the extradited suspects are "responsible for sending thousands of kilos of cocaine from Venezuela/Colombia border to Mexican Cartels with the final destination----U.S. streets."

"The disruption of these leaders and Kingpin will have a significant impact on the operations of several TCOs (transcontinental criminal organizations), to include Mexican cartels and Tren de Aragua," FBI Tampa added in a second post.

Photo courtesy: FBI Tampa.

What we don't know:

Federal investigators did not release the names of the seven suspects.

The Source: This story was written using information from FBI Tampa.

