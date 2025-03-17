Florida man accused of threatening President Trump on social media: Deputies

The Brief A Florida man is accused of making threats against President Donald Trump. Investigators say Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, expressed intentions to cause bodily harm to Trump on his public social media page. Todd was arrested, and his bond was set at $500,000.00.



A Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he posted about wanting to cause bodily harm to President Donald Trump on social media.

What we know:

On Monday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with the U.S. Secret Service, successfully executed a search warrant at 3508 Metzger Road in Fort Pierce.

Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, was arrested under an active warrant from St. Lucie County for written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Todd posted threatening messages on his public social media page, in which he expressed intentions to cause bodily harm to President Donald Trump.

His bond is set at $500,000.00.

The investigation is still active.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the threatening messages were posted and which social media site they were posted on.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

