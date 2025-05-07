Florida man arrested after hiding in child's bedroom closet: LCSO

The Brief Bobby McKenzie faces charges after Liberty County deputies say he ran from law enforcement and into a house. Investigators say they found McKenzie hiding behind a water heater in a child's bedroom closet. McKenzie faces several charges in Florida and also had a warrant out of Georgia for aggravated assault.



A Florida man faces a list of charges after deputies say he took off from law enforcement, ran into a home and hid in a child's bedroom closet.

The backstory:

According to Liberty County Sheriff Robert "Dusty" Arnold, deputies got a call on Tuesday about a suspicious person near SR 65 south of Hosford.

Arnold says when a deputy arrived, a man later identified as Bobby McKenzie took off on a four-wheeler, then ditched it and ran into a nearby house.

Deputies went inside the home after contacting the owner and renter, according to Arnold, and found McKenzie hiding behind a water heater in a child's bedroom closet.

Courtesy: Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says McKenzie had a warrant out of Georgia for aggravated assault, and had put a bag containing meth and drug paraphernalia under the child's bed.

What they're saying:

"The individuals who called it in: thank you, thank you, thank you," Arnold said. "If we don't get tips and we don't get a little help – contrary to popular belief – we can't be everywhere at once."

What's next:

McKenzie faces charges of felony trespassing into a dwelling, grand theft, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arnold says McKenzie will be extradited to Georgia to face aggravated assault charges.

