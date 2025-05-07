Florida man arrested after hiding in child's bedroom closet: LCSO
HOSFORD, Fla. - A Florida man faces a list of charges after deputies say he took off from law enforcement, ran into a home and hid in a child's bedroom closet.
The backstory:
According to Liberty County Sheriff Robert "Dusty" Arnold, deputies got a call on Tuesday about a suspicious person near SR 65 south of Hosford.
Arnold says when a deputy arrived, a man later identified as Bobby McKenzie took off on a four-wheeler, then ditched it and ran into a nearby house.
Deputies went inside the home after contacting the owner and renter, according to Arnold, and found McKenzie hiding behind a water heater in a child's bedroom closet.
Courtesy: Liberty County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says McKenzie had a warrant out of Georgia for aggravated assault, and had put a bag containing meth and drug paraphernalia under the child's bed.
What they're saying:
"The individuals who called it in: thank you, thank you, thank you," Arnold said. "If we don't get tips and we don't get a little help – contrary to popular belief – we can't be everywhere at once."
What's next:
McKenzie faces charges of felony trespassing into a dwelling, grand theft, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arnold says McKenzie will be extradited to Georgia to face aggravated assault charges.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.
