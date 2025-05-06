Florida man with cardboard license tag arrested after 2 pipe bombs, drugs discovered in vehicle: WCSO

The Brief A Florida man is accused of having drugs and two pipe bombs in a car. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the man was pulled over while driving a car with a cardboard license plate with the word ‘PRIVATE’ on it. Benjamin Roach was taken to the Walton County Jail, and has been charged with making a bomb, possessing explosives, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several other charges.



A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he had two pipe bombs and methamphetamine in his vehicle.

What we know:

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a car at Smith Road and Highway 90 late Monday with a cardboard tag that read, "PRIVATE."

Deputies say the driver claimed he had no identification, but they found a birth certificate inside the vehicle that identified the driver as Benjamin Adam Roach, 37, of DeFuniak Springs.

While searching the car, deputies said they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two cylinder-shaped objects.

According to WCSO, one was a piece of PVC with two caps on each end. The other was a cylinder object wrapped heavily with black electrical tape.

Dig deeper:

When asked about the objects, deputies say Roach admitted that they had gunpowder in them. When asked specifically if the objects had a fuse, he initially said no, but later said one did have a fuse, according to WCSO.

At that time, the Bay County Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were notified and responded to the scene.

After an investigation, the Bay County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad advised that the two objects were pipe bombs and disarmed them.

Roach was taken to the Walton County Jail and has been charged with making a bomb, possessing explosives, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several other charges.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Roach had the two pipe bombs in his car or what he was going to do with them.

