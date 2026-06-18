Florida man arrested after leading authorities on chase, crashing SUV into pond: FHP

The Brief A St. Petersburg chase ended early Thursday morning after a speeding SUV crashed into a local pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Nycolye Carrion, 26, sped through neighborhood yards, nearly hitting three people, and tried to swim away. Carrion faces multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.



A man is facing multiple charges after troopers say he led law enforcement on a chase through St. Petersburg neighborhoods before crashing his vehicle into a pond, where he swam and later ran away from authorities.

St. Petersburg chase

The backstory:

According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, troopers were patrolling near 22nd Avenue North and 34th Street North shortly after midnight on Thursday when they saw a Kia SUV speeding.

Investigators say the SUV was clocked at approximately 58 mph in a 40-mph zone. A trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Nycolye Carrion, 26, allegedly accelerated away instead of pulling over.

Neighborhood pursuit

Dig deeper:

FHP says Carrion continued fleeing through residential streets, reaching speeds of approximately 55 mph in a 25-mph zone. Carrion nearly hit three people that were moving items in the trunk of a vehicle, according to the report.

The SUV ignored stop signs, drove through yards, hit a curb and eventually crashed into a pond, according to FHP.

Investigators said the SUV became partially submerged after entering the water. A trooper saw Carrion get out of the driver’s side window, jump in the water and begin swimming away.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

After the crash, troopers and assisting St. Pete police officers began searching the nearby area.

The report says Carrion ran from authorities and was later found near 13th Avenue North and 58th Street North, where he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Troopers learned Carrion had no proof of insurance, a suspended license and the SUV’s registration was expired. He was also wearing an ankle monitor and told investigators he was on bond for a third-degree felony, according to FHP.

Carrion suffered a dislocated shoulder and multiple cuts to his body during the chase from authorities. He received treatment at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

What's next:

According to the arrest report, Carrion was booked on multiple charges, including:

Reckless driving

Aggravated fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving causing property damage

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly

Leaving the scene of a crash

Resisting an officer without violence

Investigators also reported that Carrion was cited for no insurance and expired vehicle registration.

Carrion was transported to the Pinellas County Jail following his arrest.