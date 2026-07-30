Florida man arrested after deputies find dead, neglected dogs during welfare check: HCSO

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The Brief Holmes County deputies arrested a Florida man following an animal cruelty investigation at a home. Investigators say a dead dog on the front porch and several neglected dogs were found on the property during a welfare check. Deputies seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the residence while animal control rescued the surviving dogs, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.



A Florida man was arrested on multiple charges after deputies found a dead dog on his front porch and several other dogs that appeared to be neglected, according to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

Florida animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

HCSO says deputies responded to a home on Highway 179-A on Wednesday for a welfare check on John Hoover.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead dog lying on the front porch. Investigators said several other dogs on the property appeared to be in poor health and showed signs of neglect.

Deputies tried to contact Hoover, but he refused to come outside and would only communicate with his sister by phone, according to the sheriff's office.

An animal control investigator responded to the scene and got both an arrest warrant for animal cruelty and a search warrant for the home, according to deputies.

When law enforcement returned to serve the warrants, investigators said Hoover tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody.

Drug seizure

Dig deeper:

During a search of the home, deputies said they discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hoover was arrested and faces the following charges:

Animal cruelty

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting an officer without violence

Dogs rescued

What's next:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and animal control officers safely captured the surviving dogs on the property and transported them to a local animal shelter, where they will be evaluated and receive care.

Holmes County investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released details regarding Hoover's age or the total number of surviving dogs rescued from the property.