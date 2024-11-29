Florida man arrested for DUI after crashing into patrol vehicle

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man faces a DUI charge after crashing into the back of a patrol vehicle in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, according to the Sebring Police Department.

Police said an officer was sitting in his marked SUV during a traffic stop along Kenilworth Boulevard around 1 a.m. Thursday when the car hit the patrol vehicle.

The officer went to the hospital and has since been released, investigators said.

A man faces a DUI charge after crashing into the back of a patrol vehicle in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, according to the Sebring Police Department. (Photo courtesy of Sebring Police.)

Police arrested the driver, whose name was not released, saying he was under the influence.

"We are very aware that this outcome could’ve been very different for Officer Earle and his family. The holidays are no time to lose a loved one to drunk driving," Sebring police said in a social media post.

