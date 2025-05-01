Florida man arrested for second-degree murder after man shot in Lakeland self-defense shooting at restaurant

The Brief A Florida man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Lakeland restaurant. They said Jesse Banks was killed while Nicholas Lue was trying to "perpetrate the murder of another individual." It was deemed a self-defense shooting after Banks and Lue instigated an argument with a 24-year-old man, who ultimately fired shots, outside the Lakeland restaurant.



A Florida man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Lakeland restaurant, according to officers.

The Lakeland Police Department said Nicholas Lue, who was also shot during the incident on April 24, is accused in the death of Jesse Banks. They said Banks was killed while Lue was trying to "perpetrate the murder of another individual."

The backstory:

Lue's arrest stems from what was deemed a self-defense shooting at the Cali Rose 15 Kitchen, located at 1323 Ariana Street. Investigators said Banks and Lue instigated an argument with a 24-year-old man outside the front entrance to the restuarant.

Police say Banks hit the 24-year-old man on the head with his fist, and when a fourth man opened the front door, Banks and Lue pointed a gun at him. That's when LPD says the 24-year-old also pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting Banks and Lue.

Banks died at the hospital while Lue survived, according to police.

The 24-year-old man who, according to authorities, shot in self-defense did cooperate with Lakeland police as they investigated the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Lakeland Police Department.

