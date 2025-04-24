2 hospitalized after Thursday night shooting at Lakeland bar, police say

The Brief Police say two adults were hospitalized after being shot at a Lakeland bar. The Lakeland Police Department says the shooting happened Thursday night at Rush Hour Bar and Grill just after 9:30 p.m. One was in critical condition when police arrived, they say.



A Thursday night shooting at a Lakeland bar left two adult victims hospitalized, according to police.

What we know:

The Lakeland Police Department says both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, with one in critical condition.

The shooting happened at Rush Hour Bar and Grill, located at 1323 Ariana St., just after 9:30 p.m., according to LPD.

What we don't know:

Police say they cannot confirm the extent of the victim's injuries, and no information was released on the identity of the victims or the shooter.

What's next:

LPD says an active investigation is underway, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The Source: The Lakeland Police Department provided the information in this story.

