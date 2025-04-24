2 hospitalized after Thursday night shooting at Lakeland bar, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Thursday night shooting at a Lakeland bar left two adult victims hospitalized, according to police.
What we know:
The Lakeland Police Department says both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, with one in critical condition.
The shooting happened at Rush Hour Bar and Grill, located at 1323 Ariana St., just after 9:30 p.m., according to LPD.
What we don't know:
Police say they cannot confirm the extent of the victim's injuries, and no information was released on the identity of the victims or the shooter.
What's next:
LPD says an active investigation is underway, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
The Source: The Lakeland Police Department provided the information in this story.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter