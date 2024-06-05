Florida man arrested for smacking officer with Stanley cup after breaking into church

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man was arrested after records indicate he swung a Stanley cup at an officer after breaking into a church with a sledgehammer and causing over $10k in damages.

On Saturday, at around 5:17 p.m., police responded to a call about a man who had broken into The Mission Church in Palm Bay. According to an affidavit, officers responded to find Timothy Bornman, 24, holding a metal Stanley cup in his hand, yelling and cussing at members of the church.

As the responding officer approached Bornman, he said, "I'm going to f*** you up." He then started to walk away, at which point the officer pulled out his taser and told Bornman to get on the ground and stop walking away.

According to the affidavit, Bornman then took a seat before bouncing back up and walking aggressively towards a second officer, trying to strike him in the head with his Stanley cup. The officer was able to dodge the cup, but it still hit him in the shoulder, according to records.

Photo courtesy: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Bornman then tried to run away, but the first officer tased and incapacitated him, and police placed him in handcuffs.

Members of the church told police that Bornman had broken into a shed on the back of the church property where he grabbed a sledgehammer and then broke into the church.

He then started to ‘damage everything in sight,’ the affidavit reads. As of now, authorities estimate he caused over $10,000 worth of damage inside the church and church property.

While speaking with officers, Bornman said he remembered breaking into the church and causing all the damage inside. He said he did it because ‘the church stole everything from him,’ according to the affidavit.

He was charged with burglary to structure - unoccupied, criminal mischief - place of worship, resist officer with violence - aggravated assault, and battery LEO.