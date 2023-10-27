Florida man arrested, suspect on the run after stealing $1.6 million worth of liquor from warehouse: HCSO

article

A Florida man was arrested and another suspect is on the run after investigators said they stole $1.6 million worth of liquor from a Hillsborough County warehouse.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they've arrested Miguel Angel Artiles Rivas, 33, and are continuing to search for the second suspect that they've identified as Ruth Melly Cardero, 54.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a group of suspects stole about 1.6 million worth of liquor from a liquor distribution center in Gibsonton using at least two semi-trailers. This happened over several days between July 7-10, HCSO officials said.

READ: Driver with suspended license arrested in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead: Police

Detectives said the suspects moved the liquor to South Florida. HCSO said they seized a Kenworth semi-cab, two Wabash trailers and a Kia Stringer that were used to steal the liquor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in South Florida helped Hillsborough County detectives find a storage facility in Hialeah, which was used to hold the stolen liquor. More than $1.5 million worth of liquor was found at the facility and returned to the owner, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

Detectives said they arrested Artiles Rivas in the theft on burglary and grand theft charges.

HCSO said an arrest warrant has been issued for Cardero for her involvement in the theft, and deputies are working to take her into custody. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.