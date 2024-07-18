Florida man arrested for threatening to kill Pres. Biden: 'Should I finish him off?'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man was arrested after authorities claim he threatened to kill President Biden and ‘slit his throat,’ asking on social media if he should ‘finish him off.’

According to an affidavit in the Northern District of Florida, Jason Patrick Alday, 39, made threats against the president's life from a mental health facility in Tallahassee and then again in a slew of social media posts.

An employee at the Apalachee Center told Secret Service that Alday told him he didn't like Biden and wanted to ‘kill him, slit his throat’ as he was being taken into the facility.

Deputies with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office then went to Alday's parents' Florida home on July 1 where they asked him if he remembered making those statements, which he denied.

On July 11, Secret Service agents found four social media posts by an unidentified user that they eventually traced back to Alday.

"Joe Biden's health is declining rapidly," one of the posts read. "Not doing too good at all. Should I finish him off?"

Alday was arrested on Monday, two days after an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.