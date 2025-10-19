Two people injured after shooting in Lacoochee: PCSO

A man and a woman were injured after a shooting in Lacoochee early on Sunday morning, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene on Blanchette Ct. before first responders arrived.

An altercation between the suspect and neighbors led up to the shooting, according to deputies.

READ: Deadly shooting at Sarasota home prompts investigation: SCSO

What they're saying:

PCSO says that this is an isolated incident and the investigation continues.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube