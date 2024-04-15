Florida man caught driving on I-95 at 108 mph was in a hurry to see his girlfriend: deputies

article

A Florida man clocked driving 108 mph on Interstate 95 told deputies he was in a hurry to see his girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Axel Sobrevilla, 27, of North Lauderdale, was arrested and charged with reckless driving in Brevard County during his drive from South Florida to North Carolina on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of I-95 and West King Street in Cocoa for a report of a reckless driver. A caller said a red Toyota Camry was weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the emergency lane, the affidavit said. Deputies tried to catch up to the driver, later identified as Sobrevilla, and witnessed the car fail to maintain a single lane.

Sobrevilla was allegedly accelerating to speeds of about 108 mph and higher.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Sobrevilla, who said he was driving to see his girlfriend in North Carolina and "was in a hurry," the affidavit said.

"Due to Mr. Sobrevilla driving his vehicle with willful disregard for the safety of other person or property around him, he was placed under arrest for reckless driving," the affidavit continued.

Deputies also issued a traffic citation for reckless driving with a mandatory court appearance. That has been scheduled for May 13, according to arrest records.

He was transported to the Brevard County Jail.